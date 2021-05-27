Thousands to be tested after one positive case in stadium

MELBOURNE • Thousands of Australian sports fans were yesterday told to self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19 after an infected spectator attended an Australian Rules match in Melbourne, with the city racing to avoid another lockdown.

Australia's second-biggest city is scrambling to contain a growing outbreak, with 15 cases identified so far.

Those include one fan who attended the clash on Sunday between Collingwood and Port Adelaide, which drew a crowd of more than 23,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Australian Football League (AFL) said thousands of fans who sat near the positive case were now required to self-isolate until they received a negative test, while health officials were reviewing closed-circuit TV to determine if others had been at risk.

The stadium is one of a growing list of venues across Melbourne visited by positive cases, leaving state health officials rushing to test and trace across the city of five million, which endured a difficult four-month lockdown after an outbreak last year.

AFL games scheduled in Melbourne for this weekend are currently allowed to go ahead with fans at up to 85 per cent capacity, but government officials have since warned public events could yet face fresh restrictions.

"We are concerned about the number and the kind of exposure sites, and the next 24 hours are going to be critical if we are going to have to make any further changes," Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino said.

Limits on gatherings were introduced and masks made mandatory indoors on Tuesday as the virus cluster grew, prompting New Zealand to temporarily pause its travel bubble with the state.

The AFL has ordered Victoria-based players to restrict their movements for the next seven days, leaving home only for essential reasons as the league attempts to safeguard the season.

Victoria had not recorded any locally acquired Covid-19 cases for about three months before the latest cases, which are believed to be linked to a traveller who returned from overseas and became infected while in hotel quarantine.

Other Australian states have imposed travel restrictions on Victoria, including blanket border closures in some cases.

85% Capacity allowed at AFL games scheduled in Melbourne this weekend.

Australia has largely been successful in curbing the spread of the virus, in part through strict border controls that limit flights from overseas and require most travellers to isolate for 14 days on arrival.

But repeated failures of the quarantine system and a sluggish vaccine roll-out have prompted critics to attack the conservative government for an apparent reluctance to address the ongoing concerns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE