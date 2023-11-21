Thompson-Herah names new coach after recent split with former trainer

Commonwealth Games - Athletics - Women's 200m - Medal Ceremony - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 Gold medallist Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Phil Noble/ File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.

Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season. The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.

Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah's agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a "breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package" sought by Osbourne.

Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100 meters and 200 meters titles at the Paris Games. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top