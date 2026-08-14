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‘This was my World Cup’ says Somali referee after UEFA Super Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan was denied the chance to referee at the World Cup itself after being refused entry to the United States.

PARIS - Somali referee Omar Artan described taking charge of Aug 12’s UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg as his “World Cup”.

The 34-year-old was denied the chance to referee at the World Cup itself after being refused entry to the United States.

He was turned away on arrival at Miami International Airport, despite being part of the panel of referees selected by FIFA for the tournament.

In a post on X on Aug 13, UEFA shared a photo showing a match ball from Wednesday’s match on which Artan had written: “This was my World Cup”.

UEFA added the caption: “A special Super Cup souvenir from Omar Artan”.

UEFA extended the invitation for Artan to officiate the Super Cup, which PSG won 2-1, after he was blocked in Miami.

A US State Department official told AFP at the time that the referee was “associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations”, therefore “making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States”.

These allegations were rejected by the referee and caused outrage in Somalia, where Artan was welcomed as a hero on his return.

On Aug 13, Artan used his Instagram account to thank UEFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible,” he posted.

“Especially to UEFA for giving me the trust and opportunity and who welcomed me (to) their continent with open arms.

“My own confederation, CAF, for the support and making this possible.”

UEFA justified its decision to appoint Artan by referring to the agreement it signed at the end of April with CAF to encourage cooperation between the two confederations.

But it is also a political gesture by UEFA, which is regularly critical of FIFA, and one that takes on even greater significance in light of the conflict that has pitted the European body against FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the past few weeks, centring on the abandoned plan to open up the World Cup to private investors.

The plan’s failure was largely due to the revolt led by UEFA, which continues to wield the threat of a boycott of FIFA tournaments - including the World Cups - in an attempt to force Infantino to step down. AFP