This is home, truly: National athletes sing for Singapore's 55th birthday

SINGAPORE - National athletes from across the different sports came together to wish Singapore a happy birthday on Sunday (Aug 9), kicking off the celebrations with a rendition of local singer Kit Chan's Home in a video compiled by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) Athletes' Commission.

The video, which was posted on Facebook and Instagram, features the likes of canoeist Soh Sze Ying, fencer Amita Berthier, shooter Martina Veloso, swimmer Cherlyn Yeoh and basketballer Delvin Goh.

Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing, who is based in Canada, also performed the song and said in her Instagram post: "It's been a pleasure and honour to be able to represent my beautiful birth country.

"Cheers to being home to many, to being diverse and harmonious, to being independent and successful, and of course, for having great food."

She was among several national athletes who also took to social media to pay tribute, including sprinters Timothee Yap and Zubin Muncherji, bowler Shayna Ng, swimmers Darren Chua and Yip Pin Xiu.

"Count on me to give my best and more," said Paralympic champion Yip in her post.

"Despite the celebrations being different this year, missing out on the usual parade at night, my love for Singapore doesn't change."