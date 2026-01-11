Thirty-metre vessels battle for pride in Kerala's traditional 'snake boat' races

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 10 - Crews of more than 60 rowers splashed their oars in unison, steering boats more than 30 metres long through the serene waters of Ashtamundi Lake as the traditional "snake boat race" season concluded in Kollam in the Indian state of Kerala on Saturday.

Thousands gathered on the shores or watched from houseboats as the largest water vessels used for races anywhere in the world competed for the President's Trophy over a 1,100-metre course.

The lean wooden boats, with raised bows that make them look like snakes, were originally designed as war vessels in the 13th century. They have since become cultural icons in Kerala, which has a riverine terrain where several villages have developed rivalries between local boat clubs.

Boat races have been held in Kerala for decades, with the 73-year-old Nehru Trophy being the most prestigious event.

But the local government in 2019 structured them into the Champions Boat League to further boost its popularity in the soccer-mad southern state and beyond.

Colourful team jerseys replaced the traditional 'mundu' -- a white cloth worn around the waist -- and a points table ranked teams across 11 races in the league season.

Niranam Boat Club won the President's Trophy after finishing in three minutes 40 seconds, but the Champions Boat League title went to Veeyapuram. REUTERS