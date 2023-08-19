Third time’s the charm for Gentle – Aussie wins pro women’s race at PTO Asian Open

SINGAPORE – In search of her first Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) title of 2023, Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle finally earned her spot at the top of the podium at the Asian Open on Saturday.

After finishing second in the European and US Open earlier in the season, the PTO world No. 1 put in her “best race of the year” under the midday sun at Marina Bay to cross the line first in 3hr 41min 16sec in the pro women’s race.

The 32-year-old finished 2min 16sec ahead of her closest competitor and PTO world No. 2 Anne Haug (3:43:32), with American Chelsea Sodaro third in 3:46:10.

Gentle, who pocketed US$100,000 (S$135,700) for her efforts, told The Sunday Times after her race: “It feels very, very good.

“I’ve had a couple of second places this year, so pretty much a dream way to end (the season).”

The Australian found herself trailing leader Sara Perez Sala after the 2km swim, but clawed back in the cycle leg to surge past Lucy Charles-Barclay and Perez and claim the lead in lap four. She said: “I was riding really strongly, so I just decided… to attack.

“I was very surprised when I looked behind and couldn’t see them any more.

“Once I realised they also didn’t come with me, it was just about putting my head down and… trying to do consistent laps on the bike. And I think today was probably my best race of the year.”

Saturday’s race, however, was one to forget for Haug, as she was forced to stop in lap seven after her bicycle suffered a mechanical problem when a spare inner tube was caught in her rear wheel.

She lost more than two minutes as a result and the 40-year-old German could only rue her misfortune.

She explained: “I first had to figure out what the problem (was). I thought flat tyre but then I realised my spare tube got in the way.

“I had to unfold everything (but) this is sport, things happen out of your control...

“You just have to deal with it.”