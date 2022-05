When your parents are Gai Bin and Fan Xiaoping, who share 16 SEA Games pistol medals between them, it is almost inevitable that your second home is the shooting range.

That was indeed the case for Tianrui but he did not take to the sport at first. He began shooting at 10 as part of the Ministry of Education's Junior Sports Academy programme, but preferred to play basketball with his friends while also dabbling in hockey and badminton in primary school.