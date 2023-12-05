These men play netball and want you to know it’s a sport not only for women

SINGAPORE – Nigel Lim and his teammates have two goals for this week’s men’s netball Nations Series. A top-three finish at the Dec 4-9 tournament and challenge the stereotype that the game is just for women.

Netball may be largely a female-dominated sport in Singapore but is perceived differently elsewhere.

Co-captain Lim, who has been playing since 2000, said: “When you tell people you are playing netball, they think that’s just a girls’ sport... Countries like Australia, New Zealand and England, they have the full support from men and it’s growing.

“They are trying to get netball into the Olympics so this is where we’re working towards, helping promote it in Asia and Singapore to let people know that men also play netball.”

The International Olympic Committee’s emphasis on gender balance in its quadrennial Summer Games programme has made netball’s push for inclusion a challenging one.

Regardless of whether this succeeds, players like Lim, 36, believe such attempts will help to grow the men’s game. He noted there has been progress in neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Hong Kong, where men’s netball is recognised in universities and is part of their inter-varsity games.

Co-captain Ray Ong, who played basketball before joining the team, said the ongoing competition – featuring the England Under-25, Australian U-23, New Zealand A as well as Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore’s Open teams – held at the Singapore University of Design and Technology a platform to learn from strong netball nations.

The Republic opened their campaign with a 58-52 win over the English side before falling to the Australians 94-20 in their second match on Dec 5.

Ong, 33, who is a defender, said: “With the powerhouses coming in, it’s an eye-opener for Asian countries to see how we can raise our level, especially if we want men’s netball to reach a standard that can be considered for the Olympics.”

Wing-attack Irwin Shah Amirul Azami, who picked up the sport after watching the 2011 World Netball Championships in Singapore, said some progress has been made in the past decade.

The team sent to the 2016 Asian Netball Championship in Malaysia was cobbled together with eight or nine players, some were former basketballers with no prior experience in netball.

Men’s and Mixed Netball (Singapore) president Mary Lee estimates that she now has close to 30 players in her high-performance team.

Irwin, 28, said: “At that point, we went there just for the exposure just to see what it was like playing against top teams in Asia. It was just really going in, learning and growing from there.

“Now we’ve grown in numbers and skills. We’re a more improved version as a team now as compared to back then.”