Theresa Goh is first para athlete elected to SNOC Athletes' Commission

SINGAPORE - Paralympian Theresa Goh has been elected as one of 10 members of the Singapore National Olympic Council Athletes' Commission.

This makes the former swimmer the first para athlete to be elected into the SNOC AC, announced the Singapore Disability Sports Council on Friday (Aug 12).

The other members consist of current and former athletes. They are: Constance Lien (jiu-jitsu), Martina Veloso (shooting), Kampton Kam (athletics), Jonathan Chan (diving), Dipna Lim-Prasad (athletics), Muhamad Ridhwan (boxing), Shayna Ng (bowling), Stephenie Chen (canoeing) and Terry Tay (gymnastics)

Veloso, Ng, Chen and Lim-Prasad were part of the previous committee while the rest are new members.

Elected by athletes who participated at the recent Hanoi SEA Games, all will serve from 2022 to 2026.

Goh, who competed at the 2002 and 2006 Commonwealth Games, said: "I believe my expertise and experience as a former athlete for over 20 years participating in high-performance para sport will provide an encompassing view and benefit Singapore sport.

"I aim to fill the gap in providing the opinions and views of para athletes to bring new synergy to how athletes with and without disabilities can work together in Singapore sport."

Nominated Member of Parliament Mark Chay was the former chairman of the commission. The new chair has not been announced yet.