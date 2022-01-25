There's still fight left in the old Spanish bull

After four hours and eight heated minutes a mangled racket lay on Rod Laver Arena. It was all that was left of Denis Shapovalov's charge. This was somewhat understandable. He'd just played 283 points against Rafael Nadal. By that time most people are a wreck.

Watching Nadal play as he ages is like attending the opera. Playing him must be akin to visiting a house of pain. The stylish Canadian was nervous, hectored his box, argued with the umpire, refound his sublime game, bullied Nadal, had to know his rival was physically faltering, took control of the match and yet could not win.