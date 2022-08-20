There She Goes back at pet trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) CORSICAN can open his account if he can build on his debut promise. He ran on well from off the pace on the Polytrack, showing ability but coughed in that race and is switching to turf.

(7) FORGOTTEN TIME ran a bit disappointingly last time but could play a big part in this. He has run some decent races.

(2) SIRENS OF SILENCE can see improvement after being gelded.

(4) WHIZ BANG is well related and is worth watching.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) MCCARTNEY should finish ahead of Highveld raider (9) GREAT TIMES on ratings. He also does have the advantage of having raced at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. But Great Times seems the more consistent and has finished close twice.

(1) AGRESSIVO could make big strides. He got far behind on debut but was not disgraced in the end. If he has gotten over his starting stall issues, he could pose a threat with improvement.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) PRETTY ANALIA can go one better after running second on debut at this venue. She was caught on the wire, so the shorter 1,000m trip could suit better.

(11) VICTORY BELLE finished less than a length off Pretty Analia and is now 1kg better off.

(5) ANGELIC FORT is the one who is not dropping in distance and rates as the value proposition. She was not far behind some up-and-coming sorts and could show the strength of that form.

(1) MYSTIC ANGEL and (3) FRENCH PRINCESS could show more after needing their debuts.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(7) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE has run well in some tough races. He was denied only by a neck in a thriller last time and could make a winning local debut.

(5) PLATINUM SKY has been sparingly raced for his age and has ability. He is by Silvano and could show much more, now that he has matured.

(6) KEEP ON DANCING has disappointed a bit this year. But she is one from one over the course and distance.

(2) PRINCE EVLANOFF has been battling but a change of scenery could do him the world of good. His stable has hit form.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) THERE SHE GOES was hampered at a crucial stage last time when making progress. She may be coming to hand and is now back over her best distance.

(2) WINTER JOURNEY finished ahead of her last time when running a decent race but has more to do at the weights.

(5) LOOKING HOT could be preferred over There She Goes on riding arrangements. She gave signs she could be on the up last time.

(7) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY is two from two over the course and distance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) PYROMANIAC may have run second to top colt Safe Passage over 1,600m but both his wins were over sprint trips. He is best weighted and the one to watch.

(6) PARTY TIME has fitness on his side and loves this track. He should run a big race.

(4) TWIN STRIKE beat a fair sort in his maiden win and was then tried in a Grade 1. He should give cheek along with debut-winning three-year-old (5) WINTER BARON, who won as he liked. He could be anything.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(7) ZUZAN may have won over shorter trips, but he is bred for the longer distance.

(4) WITH PLEASURE and (2) BILLY BAZOOKA could get close at the weights.

(5) SEA MASTER is knocking hard on the door and may go all the way.

RACE 8 (1,750M)

(3) ANGELSEA turned in a fair effort after more than five months off the track. Fitter, she must have every chance.

(1) ZINIKELE could be the one with most scope. She is a well-bred youngster.

(7) NATASHA ROSTOV gave weight to a youngster and almost got the job done last time. She can fight it out again.

(4) WHISPERING GREEN is knocking at the door.