There’s only one fitting end to a brilliant summer: Rory must win the Open

If ever we retrace our lives, it is the footprints of summer we find stamped in our memory. Summer is the places been and forehands seen. Summer is museums of stone and cathedrals of grass (Wimbledon, Edgbaston and now the Royal Liverpool Golf Club). Summer is the promise of champions rising and so much falling: Wickets and putts, reputations and records.

In her 2000 song, Summerfling, k.d. lang sang “You, my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling” and what else are elite athletes? This summer we’ve swooned over a bearded Ben Stokes, a precocious Rose Zhang and a dancing Carlos Alcaraz. For a while in summer everyone thinks they’re going to rule the world forever.

In summer we are renewed for it brings no set script (the Serb lost, imagine?) and yet always the eloquence of tears. Karolina Muchova wept in Paris, Wyndham Clark at the US Open in Los Angeles, Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic in London. Only then, when athletes are spent and defences lowered, are we offered a peek into the rawness of their calling. Even Brooks Koepka, who evidently eats gravel and gargles with motor oil, seemed briefly moved on winning the US PGA Championship.

Now summer is slowly closing but the Open Championship remains. Hoylake, home to the Royal Liverpool Club, is where James Bond went to school. The course requires mysteries to be unravelled as quickly as Daniel Craig does a complicated plot. Here, too, shots will be fired but mostly inventive ones.

“Creativity,” said Collin Morikawa, “is the biggest thing out here, but also knowing how creative you can be, not getting really stupid with it, but being able to hit your shots, flight it where you want, hit your windows.”

Links golf provokes the imagination and demands a fine repertoire, for as Koepka said, “You can hit 10 different shots. You can hit lob wedge, you can hit it from 80 yards, you can bump and run it with some kind of three-wood or hybrid, whatever you got, or six-iron”.

On this vast land, the gorse will break hearts, pot bunkers will sink dreams and, if it ever dries, the ball will run over greens like a marble on a tin roof. Golfers will imitate meteorologists, scanning maps for wind and rain and they already know both are expected. In 2006, Tiger Woods won at this course without using a driver on the last three days, but this fact comes with a warning. In no year is the course like it once was and in no year is there a golfer like Woods.

Summer represents optimism and in a still fractured golf world this is where all its talent collects in one place. The Majors are no time for minor squabbles and anyway the Open is the year’s fourth and final chance. A 7,383-yard trek to immortality.

On this stretch of land so many characters have inscribed their names. Arnaud Massy won the 1907 Open and named his daughter Margot Hoylake Massy. Forty years later Fred Daly triumphed, a fellow evidently related to William Tell because Sam Snead would say “he could knock your hat off with a one-iron at 220 yards”.

Walter Hagen won at Hoylake in 1924, a fellow with a charm that this sport has long lost. Occasionally he’d arrive late for play wearing his tuxedo from the night before. A different type of charisma was later found in Rory McIlroy and if summers are about romance then surely he must win this Open.

Long ago, in the summer of 2011, just two weeks before Djokovic became tennis’ No. 1, McIlroy won the US Open by eight shots. Padraig Harrington, in a moment of joyous exaggeration, would suggest the Northern Irishman could overtake Jack Nicklaus’ 18 Majors and when McIlroy, 22, was told this he lowered his head.

“Paddy, Paddy, Paddy,” he sighed.

McIlroy won four Majors between 2011 and 2014, one of them at Hoylake, and golf seemed as if it belonged to him. But sport was only teasing. What seems ordained suddenly becomes elusive and a hard lesson is administered: Greatness is never owned only borrowed.

Many questions stalk McIlroy. Does he feel Major pressure? Who doesn’t? Does he want it too much? Replied Jon Rahm, “I don’t know if you can want something too much.” Is he not as good? After 19 Major top 10s since 2014 that’s tough to say. Everyone has a theory but there is nothing else in sport but to endure. Struggle is the only known road to glory.

Seasons change and with it chance returns. McIlroy is in form but if he requires help he can lean on the words of a novelist who played golf and even inserted the game in his stories. As F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in The Great Gatsby, “I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”