Plato believed in the idea of the scholar-athlete. Albert Camus, recipient of literature’s Nobel Prize, was devoted to football. Buzz Aldrin, the astronaut, was a pole vaulter. Rocker Mick Jagger was in India to watch cricket’s World Cup. Sport connects us all, whether it’s the Liverpool-shirt wearing shopkeeper or your great-aunt who did the hurdles, and mostly we disagree about everything except this.

Which misguided person wants to be a referee?