The World Cup effect on English Premier League teams in numbers

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Emiliano Martinez of Argentina walking past the FIFA World Cup trophy at the award ceremony on July 19. The Aston Villa goalkeeper played 810 minutes at the tournament.

With the latest English Premier League season kicking off on Aug 21, just 33 days separate the end of the World Cup and the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The Straits Times looks at the other key numbers behind the World Cup effect on Premier League teams.

182

There were 182 Premier League players at the June 11-July 19 World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

21

Players who featured in the Argentina-Spain final, including Manchester City’s Rodri, Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, will return to their respective clubs on Aug 10 at the earliest as they have a minimum 21-day break under FIFA regulations.

3

Defender Porro ensured that the London club welcomed back a World Cup champion for the third straight time after France’s Hugo Lloris in 2018 and Argentina’s Christian Romero in 2022.

16

Sixteen City players were involved in the World Cup – no other Premier League club had more players used at the tournament.

5,595

City players collectively totalled 5,595 minutes played – more than any other Premier League team. Holders Arsenal were second on 4,224 minutes, followed by Spurs on 3,318 minutes.

810

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the Premier League player that logged the most minutes. He was ever present for Argentina, including three extra-time matches, for a total of 810 minutes. International teammate Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool had the next highest match time (749 minutes), while World Cup and Golden Ball winner Rodri clocked 726 minutes.

53

Newly promoted Coventry City were the least affected by the World Cup, with their players combining for a total of 53 minutes, allowing manager Frank Lampard a full pre-season to work with almost his entire squad. Winger Haji Wright played only two minutes across two substitute appearances for the US, forward Brandon Thomas-Asante clocked 51 minutes for Ghana, and new signing Aurele Amenda from Frankfurt did not get a run out for Switzerland.

11

Crystal Palace had as many players at the World Cup as Spanish giants Real Madrid, with nine of their 11 players making at least one start.

9

Villa lost midfielder Amadou Onana to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, ruling the Belgium international out of action for an expected nine months. Other clubs hurt by injuries include Arsenal (William Saliba) and Manchester United (Manuel Ugarte and Lisandro Martinez).