In a verandah at Sentosa Golf Club, a champion’s hands are being briefly examined. Hands which are tiny. Hands which are great and unflinching. Hands of an artist but also of a labourer.

A long time ago, the legendary golfer Sam Snead spoke about practising by his car’s headlights at night. Rehearsal was his religion. “My hands bled,” he had said. So, I ask Ko Jin-young, what about your hands, have they ever bled?