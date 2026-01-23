The Ultimate King should find this a lot easier

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) GIMME A VODKA was touched off on debut over a shorter trip and will not need to improve much with that experience under the belt to go one better.

(1) DADS DREAM finished ahead of newcomer (8) THEODORE ROOSEVELD last time and should have the measure of that rival again. Both should have more to offer over this extended trip.

Newcomers (4) MAGIC PATH and (5) NIGHTSHINE are worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) LOLLY WILLOWES outran market expectations when finishing ahead of (1) MASTER’S LADY last time. Open to further improvement but the experienced latter will probably be more effective given a patient ride, so she could be worth another chance.

Newcomers (12) MISS FANTASTIC and (14) VYFSTER are bred to be useful, so any market support would speak volumes of their chances on debut.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) STONEYWOOD will be hard to beat with any improvement over this extended trip.

(1) TASKMASTER, back from a break and returning (8) BALULE can pose a threat.

(13) TRACKSUIT DAVE will know more about it after a pleasing introduction. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) ROCKAROUNDTHECLOCK was backed to win a stronger contest last time and races off an unchanged mark with the benefit of a 2.5kg apprentice claim.

(4) PEREGRINE FALCON and (14) ROYAL HORIZON are consistent performers at this level, so their chances have to be respected.

(15) PHALA MILLIONS, with shoes refitted, has the means to make his presence felt. Several others have earning potential too.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(1) ARLINGTON ACTION bounced back to form at this level over the same trip last time. A repeat of that effort may suffice.

(2) BANHA BRIDGE is distance-suited and is likely to remain competitive off a reduced mark.

(4) MILITARY MOVES could have more to offer over this trip.

(10) POMOZELOUS is also weighted to play leading roles.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Last-start winner (2) ROYAL INVITATION and runner-up (5) POPLAR PARK (2kg better off) are distance-suited and at the top of their games, so they ought to play leading roles on current form.

(8) KISSING MACHINE and (10) LITTLEMISSSPLENDID also have the means to have a say in the outcome.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) THE ULTIMATE KING is hard to oppose on his last-start third in the Grade 1 Summer Cup, even under a two-point penalty.

(5) BUSTER BARNES ran a fast-finishing third in a 1,600m Listed event last time and this extended trip may be more to his liking.

Last-start winner (8) GERBERA remains competitive off current marks, as does the versatile (9) PIONEER SQUARE, who will appreciate the extended trip.

Race 8 (1,700m)

Recent winners (2) TROMBOLINES and (6) JAFFA impressed with maiden victories over shorter and they remain open to improvement stretching out to this trip.

The latter’s stablemate (4) TOMMY ATKINS, however, appears the pick of the Alec Laird runners on riding arrangements.

(5) PRINCE OF KILDARE must prove he can go beyond 1,600m.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(4) YIPPEE KIYAY stayed on for fourth in a 3yo Grade 3 over the same trip. A repeat of that effort off an unchanged mark should suffice.

Fellow sophomore (2) PALACE PRINCE concedes 2kg but has both the form and experience to make it hard for the selection.

(9) TOO LATE MY MATE is consistent and ideally distance-suited so must be taken seriously, especially under a 2.5kg claimer.

(5) FRANCILIEN appeals most of the remainder.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(4) MATTIAZO was a fluent winner against male opposition last time. Can hold her own in same-sex company.

Last-start course-and-distance winner (10) CAN’T CATCH ME and runner-up (8) GOLDEN ASPEN (1.5kg better off) are likely to pose a threat in receipt of weight from the selection.

(12) MADAME POMPADOUR has quartet claims.