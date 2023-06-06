The Swedish secret to global floorball success

SINGAPORE – Sweden’s dominance of the Women’s World Floorball Championship (WFC) can be traced back to the 2005 edition held in Singapore.

They finished third, behind champions Switzerland and runners-up Finland, and vowed to make changes. Since then, the Scandinavians have won the last eight Women’s WFC, staged every two years.

National women’s head coach Asa Karlsson, an assistant coach at the 2005 championships, said that tournament highlighted the importance of physical conditioning.

The team implemented guidelines thereafter. For example, VO2 max tests were introduced to measure the body’s ability to consume oxygen and deliver it to the cells per minute.

Karlsson, a former player who won the 1997 world championship, said: “It set a standard for the ones who wanted to be part of the national team, they needed to train harder to keep up.”

The Swedes were in the Republic for a training camp last week ahead of the Dec 2-10 WFC, again held in Singapore. During their trip, they beat three-time SEA Games champions Singapore 24-0 in a friendly and also conducted an intra-squad friendly.

Karlsson, 54, said the 2005 competition was “an experience that we learnt a lot from” and said the camp was useful to acclimatise to the conditions, something the team struggled with nearly two decades ago.

The sport’s popularity is another key factor for the country’s success on the international stage, said Sofie Andersson, 34, head of national teams at the Swedish Floorball Federation.

Sweden has a population of 10 million and more than 500,000 people play floorball regularly at work, school or with friends. There are around 112,000 licensed players and today, floorball is Sweden’s second-largest team sport after football.

Andersson, a former national player who competed at the 2013 and 2015 WFCs, said: “We have a lot of players which means the breadth is quite big and the top will also be better and have more competition.”

For Karlsson, floorball provided a platform for girls to pick up sports when it was introduced in her hometown in the 1980s. She had wanted to play hockey but did not have the opportunity as the locker room was reserved for boys.

The fact that floorball is played indoors also made it easy to be played across all seasons, she added.