The smiling, swift, diverse precocity of Carlos Alcaraz

Clear the calendar, stock the fridge, plump the cushions. In April, it’s imminent. Or perhaps May. Sport is about anticipating collisions and you can almost smell the gunpowder of this one. Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic; 19 v 35; No. 1 in the world against best in the world.

They’ve only played once, in Madrid last year, and it took three tight sets – 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) – to separate them. Alcaraz won but he’s never played five sets against the Dean of Tennis or faced him in his favourite classroom, the Grand Slam.

This was the only thing missing at Indian Wells where Alcaraz won on Sunday – Djokovic, who’s unvaccinated, and Rafael Nadal, who’s injured. Because the rest of the planet is beginning to bow to Alcaraz. Right now – on slow courts whose long points dangerously test bodies – his toughest battle is his teenage rampaging self against his hamstring. The kid pursues balls as if he’s chasing a thief who’s snatched his mother’s handbag.

Alcaraz is 3-0 in head-to-head meetings against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the same score versus Casper Ruud, and finally beat Felix Auger-Aliassime this month after three losses. He’s won his last two matches against Jannik Sinner and now, after a 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final, is 1-1 with the Russian.

Medvedev had won 19 consecutive matches through Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells, but – if you add his beard to the image – was reduced to looking like a puzzled scientist who’d misplaced his slide rule. Alcaraz gave him no space to find it.

The Spaniard doesn’t have a great serve and it is worth mentioning because if you tally the things he doesn’t do superbly then it is an absurdly short list. He produced a single ace on Sunday which is kind of scary. As he said, “I’m so young, so many things to learn”.

Teenage players lean towards one-dimensional games, but the dazzle of Alcaraz lies in the uncertainty of what he will do next. An impossibly early two-fisted backhand return winner against Medvedev. A volley hit while at full stretch like a dancer. An almost casual backhand cross-court winner laced with more kph than his rival was ready for.

Acceleration is an Alcaraz signature. So is subtlety. In the third game, when Medvedev parked himself in another post code to return serve, the Spaniard threaded a drop shot winner. Later, he slid in three in one game. It’s almost impertinent that a player of such ferocity is the owner of such feel.

Sport at this level is complex, full of nuance and negotiations during rallies and imperceptible changes of pace and position. Alcaraz is an unfinished jigsaw, yet he plays with a certain religiosity, an unshakeable faith in the shot he wishes to play. Asked on Sunday if, indeed, he felt as confident as he looked when he struck the ball, he said yes.

“I have no doubts about my shots. I feel really comfortable on court. I really trust in every shot I hit. That’s why I’m playing a great level, because if I miss, I don’t mind. I just trying to hit 100 per cent in every shot and having no doubts about the shot.”

Variety we can see, but perhaps his advancement lies in a hidden place. In his head. “What I improve a lot,” he said, “is to don’t take the pressure, just to play relaxed. That’s for me the most important thing. That’s why I show a great level, because I feel like I have no pressure. I enjoy.”

This is true precocity, to wear greatness with a grin (Medvedev praised him as “probably the most respectful player on tour”), to not be smothered by pressure, because fame we know pushes young folk off balance.

Boris Becker wore disguises to go out. Andre Agassi felt the need to wear a hairpiece. Even the phlegmatic Pete Sampras, who won the 1990 US Open at 19, was relieved a year later after he lost to Jim Courier at the Open. As the Los Angeles Times reported, he said: “Maybe things will calm down a little bit; I am not the reigning US Open champion any more. And it’s kind of like the monkey is off my back a little bit... Maybe I can go back to my normal lifestyle.”