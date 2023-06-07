Sporting Life

The Saudis are taking over golf. Get used to it.

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Rory McIlroy was among the most vocal critics of LIV Golf, determined to protect the legacy of the PGA Tour. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Vladimir Lenin suggested the time of revolution can’t be predicted, but let’s try anyway. In the next 30 years, Saudi Arabia will host the football World Cup and desert sand will be sold in the merchandise shop like Roland Garros clay is. The Olympics will come to Riyadh and in 50 years a golf Major will be held on those shores.

Nonsense, you say, but what do we know of sport? The landscape of sport alters like a dune in the wind, power keeps shifting and often it makes people uneasy. The status quo is always more comfortable for those in charge.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top