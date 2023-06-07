The Saudis are taking over golf. Get used to it.

Vladimir Lenin suggested the time of revolution can’t be predicted, but let’s try anyway. In the next 30 years, Saudi Arabia will host the football World Cup and desert sand will be sold in the merchandise shop like Roland Garros clay is. The Olympics will come to Riyadh and in 50 years a golf Major will be held on those shores.

Nonsense, you say, but what do we know of sport? The landscape of sport alters like a dune in the wind, power keeps shifting and often it makes people uneasy. The status quo is always more comfortable for those in charge.