Just six months ago, world No. 4 Wang Manyu was left out of China's women's main team for the Tokyo Olympics, named only as a reserve. But she was called upon to replace the injured Liu Shiwen and helped the Chinese claim a fourth straight team gold.

Riding on that momentum, Wang is now a singles world champion after she beat compatriot and world No. 2 Sun Yingsha 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15) in the final at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, on Monday.