The most tense, testing, overthinking part of golf? Putting, of course

Line. Speed. Tilt. Grain. Slope. Wind.

On the ninth green at the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, players have turned into scholars. They circle the hole suspiciously, crouch, study, squat, squint, summon caddies for a read, wipe the face of their putter with their fingers. The green is the foreign land of golf. In an otherwise aerial sport, here everyone comes down to earth.

It’s Saturday at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and every putt has meaning. The ball rolls, the heart gallops. Will it be short, lip out, drift too far past, fall in from the side like a teetering drunk? Ayaka Furue, the leader from Japan, shaves the hole on the ninth and the audience audibly sighs.

There are a hundred aids for putting and a thousand theories. There are books on putting, one called the bible, but not one of the players I spoke to religiously reads them. They just sweat on the greens as Ko Jin-young did in Vietnam over the winter, for over two hours every day. But then she’s a perfectionist in multiple ways. Most players said they had five to seven putters at home. Then I asked Ko.

“Over 40,” she said.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit has a putting coach. So does China’s Yin Ruoning. In truth there are only students of putting, no professors. Of all clubs in the bag, few have a higher ranking. Asked to rate the putter in importance, Minjee Lee put it as “two or three”. Tavatanakit says “it’s probably No.1”. Sweden’s Linn Grant and Yin agreed with her.

“If you look at how many putts we hit each round,” says Grant, “it’s pretty much half of your score. So if you could hole more putts you will be better. I think it’s easier to practice your long game and get really good at that. But the really mental part of it is on the putting green”.

Almost no one likes the breaking downhill putt, but in putting there’s no consensus. Lee doesn’t care for uphill, straight ones and clarifies that “as a pro it’s hard to see a straight putt”. But it’s Ko who, as always, has the most charming replies.

What’s the hardest putt?

She thinks.

“Nothing,” she says.

The putter comes in various shapes and putters in various styles. And everyone has a philosophy. The entertaining Puerto Rican of the 1960s, Chi Chi Rodriguez once summed it up neatly when he said: “I’ve heard people say putting is 50 per cent technique and 50 per cent mental. I really believe it is 50 per cent technique and 90 per cent positive thinking, but that adds up to 140 percent, which is why nobody is 100 per cent sure how to putt.”

Of all strokes this is the one which drives golfers to distraction. Michelle Wie once putted by folding her body at the waist till her torso was parallel to the ground. Mark Hubbard held the putter with one hand on the grip and the pinkie of his other hand on the shaft. Tavatanakit tried a cross-handed grip for a few rounds last year but gave it up. “I just didn’t have any feel,” she explains and it’s this intangible everyone is searching for.

Pros can casually drive 250 metres but shake over a one-metre putt. This is where a hole ends and sometimes a dream. Ask Lee if putting leads people to overthink and she says “100 per cent” and adds “I feel they over-complicate it”. Either way indecision lingers as players sweat over grain and geometry. For Boutier, “when it matters more, you tend to overthink”. For Ko, when she’s four feet away, a voice is telling her, “I have to make this”.

Grant kindly offered insight into the over-functioning golfing brain. “I’m stuck in a bit of overthinking at the moment,” she said. “You constantly have this conversation with yourself, if your line is right, if your speed is right. It’s a lot about trust and confidence. And especially during the weeks where you feel like your putter is not doing what you want it to, it’s easy to get stuck in bad mentality.”

As Saturday ended, the final group – Boutier, Furue and Madelene Sagstrom – had possible birdie putts on the 18th but none converted. Its cost might only be known on Sunday. When Ko, the 2022 and 2023 champion here, was asked about the best putt she’s ever made, her eyes twinkled and she said: “Every putt when I am winning.”

The green remains one of the rare places where “sink” is a glorious word. Rodriguez, in the old days, danced after a putt fell and flourished his putter like a matador’s sword. On Sunday, too, there will be emotion, at least a fist pumped or a shoulder slumped. Pressure will gather like a bully and the toughest will prevail. Only out there on the greens do the gloves literally come off.