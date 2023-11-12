On The Ball

The likes of La Liga’s Girona are a breath of fresh air atop Europe’s league tables

John Brewin
Girona midfielder Savio Moreira hugging a staff member after scoring their second goal in their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Nov 11. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
15 min ago
LONDON – League standings across Europe suggest change might be in the air. Girona are leading La Liga, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico trailing in their wake. Ahead of the weekend, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice were also top of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectively.

Could this be a season where the little man finally has his say, where small, well-run provincial clubs prevail? It’s actually a little more complicated than that, and rather less romantic. In the case of Nice and Girona, those clubs’ early-season successes have much to do with football’s globalisation. 

