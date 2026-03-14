The legend of Anthony Kim: A golfing story of heart and heroics

At the ninth tee a shout pierces the heat.

“Go AK.”

It’s aimed at the 40-year-old with the sagging shorts and sweaty man-bun, who’s holding on for dear life to his second chance.

At Sentosa Golf Club, a modest crowd follows the American at LIV Singapore. In Adelaide in February, this man, who pushed aside addiction and repaired himself, won a title after 5,795 days. Such magicians deserve more swollen galleries.

Superstition, grit, documentaries, letters – everyone has a story about the legend of Anthony Kim (tied-16th in Singapore after three rounds). Start with his caddie Grant Bennett, who tells a lovely tale about Kim’s four-year-old daughter, Bella.

“(She) actually got a hold of a box of balls in the middle of last year,” says Bennett, “and started drawing hearts on them. So when she did that he kind of got used to seeing that because he kind of started to play a little bit better. He’s like, you know maybe there’s something to it. So that’s about the only superstition... he marks his golf ball with a huge red dot.”

Heart also translates to toughness and that’s what Dustin Johnson refers to when he hails Kim’s comeback. “It’s a tough, tough thing to do,” Johnson tells The Sunday Times, “but you got to have a lot of heart and you got to put in a lot of hard work to get back to where he is.”

AK’s revival represents the resuscitating power of sport: In an arena, broken humans somehow re-stitch their reputations in front of astonished witnesses. One evening at the Under Armour store at Orchard Central, Kim briefly speaks on this.

“I was definitely surprised with the attention that it got after Adelaide,” he tells ST, “because what I’ve learnt is that you can only work on yourself, focus on yourself, and good things will happen. So, I’ve been working hard, trying to keep my family first and my sobriety next.

“It’s been amazing. I feel the support, the love, which is not something I felt too much of before, because if you don’t think a lot of yourself, nobody’s gonna think a lot of you.”

Every golfer knows the bitter taste of slumps, yet even they look at Kim in wonder. “Never giving up,” says Thomas Pieters of his 4Aces teammate when asked what he took from Kim’s story.

“The three of us (him, Thomas Detry and Johnson) have never been that much down in life. So we don’t know what it took to even get back to this level. We’ve all had bad spells in our careers, but that’s nothing compared to what AK has done, so nothing but respect as well.”

Media from everywhere have been calling and Chris Rosaasen, general manager of the 4Aces, estimates the number of interview requests as “north of 25”. Yet Kim has stayed mostly quiet.

After Adelaide, Rosaasen says, “one of the smartest things he did – you can imagine how emotional it was for him with that win – is he went to Thailand, and literally practised and played and hung out with his family. I think if he could have come back to the US and been on all the different major sports networks and done all these interviews it would have been distracting, and he just has his head down”.

This is a story that doesn’t end in Adelaide and a story Kim wants to tell in his own way. There have been rumours of a Netflix project but Rosaasen clarifies that “it isn’t necessarily Netflix, but he is working on a documentary”. In a planet full of cut-paste, slapdash work, Kim’s will be worth watching. We know only the broad romantic strokes, not the raw insides of his suffering.

His story’s eventual arc is unknown – its mystery is its beauty – but no one can take Sunday in Adelaide and his nine-under 63 away from him. “Coming down the 18th fairway,” says Bennett, “the fans kind of closed in on us, is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. But also watching his daughter, Bella... run onto the green”.

All of us need these stories to clutch onto. Stories of victory but something richer and deeper. Stories which enchant even a kid.

During a practice round in Singapore, Rio, 12, approached Kim for a chat. “She said she walked an hour to find me,” Kim tells ST. He gave her some head covers and she wrote him a letter.

“It was very nice,” Kim says. “She’s such a young girl, but she said she was very inspired and follows the 1 per cent better mindset.”

That is Kim’s daily philosophy and it’s a revealing one. In a show-off world full of 100 per cent declarations, he’s taking it slowly. This is, you see, about far more than golf. It’s about a man putting himself back together. Bit by courageous bit. Shot by inspired shot.