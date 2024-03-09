The intense, competitive world of Korean golf

SINGAPORE – Jang Ha-na does not remember much from her days as a junior golfer, but one particular training routine remains etched in her memory.

Whenever there was a traffic jam on the highway, her parents would find a rest stop and she would work out on a skipping rope for an hour or two while waiting for the congestion to ease.

For South Korea’s aspiring golfers, the hard work starts from a young age. Jang, who has five LPGA titles and 15 Korea LPGA (KLPGA) wins, noted how her current training regimen has not changed much from her early days.

Wake up at 7am, start playing golf at 9am, before ending her day at 9 or 10pm.

“It’s all day… that’s why I didn’t enjoy it,” said the 31-year-old on the sidelines of the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open in Singapore from March 7 to 10.

“But I think that’s why the best golfers are from Korea.”

Such is South Korea’s dominance in women’s golf that it has produced five world No. 1s, more than any other country. The United States is second on the list, with four golfers who have ascended to the top of the world rankings.

Nineteen have won Majors since Pak Se-ri became the first from the country to do so at the 1998 US Women’s Open – that number is matched only by the US in the same period.

Kim Pyung-ki, president and chief executive of South Korean public relations company Prain Global, believes that the country’s success in golf comes from exposure to high-intensity competition from a junior level.

Kim was previously the chief executive of its sport division Prain Sportizen, which manages players like KLPGA career money list leader Jang and Lee Jung-min, a 10-time winner on the Tour.

The success of the nation’s golfers is a source of inspiration for many back home, with many girls picking up golf when they are 10 or 11. There are currently about 800 female elite golfers at the junior level (elementary to high school) in the country.

Kim said: “Once they start golf, they are mostly already considering participating in competitions at the same time.

“Of course, it’s very difficult to train professionally at such a young age, but their expectations are high, and many athletes have achieved great success before them, so I think they are more motivated to overcome all difficulties, and the presence of competitors their age also motivates them.”

When she was in elementary school, it was common for Park Min-ji, who has 18 KLPGA titles, and her peers to wake up at 2.30am to go to tournaments. This was because many of the competitions for age-group golfers were about a two-hour journey from Seoul.