The heat is on for Leclerc and Ferrari

LE CASTELLET (France) • Charles Leclerc will seek to complete Ferrari's first hat-trick since 2019 by fending off Max Verstappen and a likely threat from reinvigorated Lewis Hamilton at this weekend's French Grand Prix.

The Monaco native, who battled to victory in Austria last time out after Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz triumphed in Britain, is likely to enjoy strong support from a big holiday crowd sweltering in the heatwave that is hitting Europe.

But he will need to overcome several challenges if he is to further trim Red Bull championship leader Verstappen's 38-point advantage at the halfway mark in this 22-race season, not least from Sainz, who is keen to add to his maiden Silverstone success.

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has made clear he will not issue team orders to support Leclerc and with potent attacks expected from Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell, a tight race is in prospect.

"We have closed the gap in terms of speed," the Italian said of Ferrari's pursuit of Red Bull.

"They still have a slight advantage, but very little, or negligible."

Given the expected high temperatures of close to 40 deg C, Ferrari's recent frailties could be exposed again as aerodynamics chief Diego Tondi suggested.

"The high temperatures mean that ensuring the power unit and the tyres perform at their best is a real challenge - and it's up to those working on the aerodynamics to take the appropriate countermeasures," he said.

Ferrari's hopes of a one-two in Austria were wrecked by a late engine failure for Sainz, while Leclerc's title challenge has suffered after four likely wins escaped him owing to car failures or strategy errors.

Well aware of the need for consistency, Binotto will avoid orders to favour either driver, but will prioritise the team's overall points haul at each race.

"The fastest car on track is the one to be prioritised," he said.

"By doing so, certainly at this time of the championship, it's the best thing. Later maybe one driver has an opportunity for full priority, but not right now - I'm happy to see them fighting."

Verstappen won last year's race from pole position, passing Hamilton in the closing laps of a strategic race decided by tyre wear, and the Dutchman will want to win to foil Ferrari and retain the initiative.

Between them Ferrari and Red Bull have won all 11 races this year, but they know seven-time world champion Hamilton, lining up for his 300th F1 start on a circuit where he won in 2018 and 2019, is returning to form and that his revised Mercedes performs well on smooth circuits with fast corners.

The Briton has had three consecutive third places and is on his way to rebuilding his confidence, even though Mercedes are out of the title picture this season.

"I truly believe we can get a race win this year," Hamilton said, looking to extend his unique record of winning a race in every season of his career since 2007.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

