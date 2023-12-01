Sporting Life

The game is Tiger Woods’ addiction and he is ours

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Tiger Woods hard at work during the first round of the Hero World Challenge in Nassau. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
13 min ago
In June 1953 the finest tennis player of the first half of the 20th century died. Alone. Bill Tilden, captivating and controversial, was in his apartment when he had a heart attack. His bags were packed and he was expected the next day at a tournament in Cleveland. He was 60.

For some athletes, a current of competitiveness surges through them till the end. In a fascinating design flaw, their maker forgot to put in an “off” switch. Tiger Woods can feel like that, his body at 47 like a beaten-up, dented race car, but his will a thing of beauty.

