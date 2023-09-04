The finest type of sport? Big-hearted, spirited and joyous

At passport control the long-haired Italian must be causing fits. Half his face is clean-shaven and half has a beard. All of it smiles. Gianmarco Tamberi jumps high for a living – he could casually sail over the 2.11m Nikola Jokic’s head – and maybe it’s happiness which elevates him. When he won the world championship recently, he was like a firework that had been set off.

He ran under the high jump bar, ripped off his shirt, embraced the crowd, dived into the steeplechase water pit and leapt onto bronze medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim’s back.