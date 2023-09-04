Sporting Life

The finest type of sport? Big-hearted, spirited and joyous

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
High-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi taking a ride on the back of his friend and rival, bronze-medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim, after he won gold at the world championships. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At passport control the long-haired Italian must be causing fits. Half his face is clean-shaven and half has a beard. All of it smiles. Gianmarco Tamberi jumps high for a living – he could casually sail over the 2.11m Nikola Jokic’s head – and maybe it’s happiness which elevates him. When he won the world championship recently, he was like a firework that had been set off.

He ran under the high jump bar, ripped off his shirt, embraced the crowd, dived into the steeplechase water pit and leapt onto bronze medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim’s back.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top