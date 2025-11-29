The damaging yet restoring hands of SEA Games-bound boxer Danisha Mathialagan

At first glance her instruments of pain and preservation seem unremarkable. Calluses on the palms. Knuckles unbruised. Skin unblemished. But look closer and her hands are larger than normal, big enough, she laughs, for her friends to compare sizes. Her fingers are long, as if they belong to an artist, but just not the type you think. They don’t draw or sculpt. No, those fingers do fantastically paradoxical things.

When they’re bent and coiled and clenched, those fingers, encased in a 10-ounce (284g) boxing glove, become a fist which pounds live bodies. When her fingers are open, those slim hands, now slid into soft black gloves, are used to gently disinfect, preserve and restore dead bodies.