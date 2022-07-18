The Countdown starts from Race 1

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(7) COUNTDOWN has useful form in top company. Hard to beat.

(6) SWING UPON A STAR showed up well first run out of the maidens. The biggest threat.

(1) ZOOBERI is stepping up to a more suitable trip.

(2) NODREAMTOOBIG has poor form but gets the blinkers. Watch.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(5) DAWN MISSION has consistent Highveld form and also stays the trip. Should be right there.

(6) BOUNDLESS BASH has improved with blinkers and was narrowly beaten last start. He has a handy weight advantage.

The visitor (8) DUKE OF NORMANDY has made steady improvement and found good market support last run.

(4) FILL YOUR BOOTS has shown some ability and can fill a place.

RACE 3 ( ,2000M)

(3) COROMANDEL is better than his last effort suggests. He is in with a handy weight. Good chance.

(11) LIVING WATERS is never far back and goes well over this course and distance. Should be there.

(9) CLARKSON won well last run on the Highveld. He should go close.

There should not be much between (1) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM and (2) CAESURA but Caesura has a 4kg claimer up.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) CANNATONIC started at long odds when making marked improvement last start. That Poly debut obviously brought out his best.

(8) STEVIE GEE has copped a tough merit rating but looks capable of overcoming that handicap.

(10) GRANDDADDY PURPLE has a wide draw but has made good improvement. Looks primed for this.

(4) GERONIMO is raely far back. He looks favoured on handicap.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) ALL OF ME is a battle-hardened warrior looking for her 14th win from 73 starts. Older horses tend to enjoy the more forgiving surface.

(1) VIHAAN'S PIE has been racing in feature company. Useful last effort on the turf and can do better on this surface.

(6) PETRA goes very well over this course and distance. She holds an entry for the Gr1 Mercury Sprint.

(8) BOLDLY GO has made steady improvement on the Poly and has a handy weight.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) HERECOMESTHERAIN has smart form over this course and trip. But the stable jockey has opted for (3) IDEAL ACT, whose best form has been over further.

(4) AFRICAN SKYLINE did well when taking on stronger rivals last start and some of his best form has been on the Poly. The form of his recent effort has worked out well.

(8) MINI COOP is lightly raced. He shed his maiden status in convincing form on his Poly debut. From a strong stable, he can follow up.

(7) MAJORCA PALACE has consistent form over this course and distance. He should put in another honest effort.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) MAGIC TYCOON has been up against better horses in feature company at her last two starts. She had shown promise before being dropped in the deep end and can do better.

(11) KILEIGH'S FATE lost her jockey at the start in her last run. She has a wide draw but goes very well over this course and distance and has a light weight.

(7) POPPY OF BAYEUX is back on her favourite surface.

(5) BEADED GOWN made marked improvement when winning on her Poly debut and is one to watch in the market.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) GALWAY has been in good form taking on stronger opposition. With a 4kg claimer up and a good draw, he should be more than just competitive.

(3) STANLEY is up against stronger rivals but was narrowly beaten from a tough draw last time. He can feature again.

(7) CAPE EAGLE showed up well when dropped in class last start. He is lightly raced and has done well on the Poly.

(1) LAKE COMO has patchy form but showed up well last run. A repeat can see him in the money.