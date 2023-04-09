The cleansing power of Lionel Messi’s signature

NEW YORK – The choices facing Lionel Messi are these. He can sign on for another year, maybe two, locked in what seems to be a loveless but lucrative marriage of convenience with Paris Saint-Germain. The downside is that he must endure the occasional indignity of hearing his name whistled and jeered and taken in vain. The upside is the chance to continue to play in – but if we are honest, not win – the Champions League.

Option two: He could take the easy route, which leads straight to the golden sunset. Al Hilal would very much like to pay him an eye-watering sum of money to turn the Saudi Premier League, in effect, into his and Cristiano Ronaldo’s very own Las Vegas residency. Cons: He would have to bid farewell to Europe’s Champions League. Pros: US$400 million (S$532 million) a year.

A third path, to Major League Soccer – and, more specifically, Inter Miami – can provide all of the same drawbacks and none of the same benefits. He would not earn nearly so much. He would still be absent from the club tournament he cherishes the most. The pull of Miami, the lure of the United States and the prospect of the 2026 World Cup are appealing, but they may not be appealing enough.

All of which, of course, leaves the road down which Messi’s heart would surely guide him. He never really wanted to leave Barcelona. He certainly did not want to leave the way he did, rushed out of the door by stark economic reality. Messi had spent his career deciding his own fate, only to have the nature of the end of it decided for him.

The sense of unfinished business is mutual. “I have a thorn in my side that Leo could not stay at our club,” Rafa Yuste, Barcelona’s vice president, said about a week ago. He wished, he said, that “all of the conditions could come together so that this mutual love story ends with Messi at Barca. When you are in love and you separate from someone, you always want to stay in love.”

As overblown as that might sound, it would be churlish to dispute Yuste’s sincerity. Barcelona almost certainly sees some sort of sporting logic in bringing back Messi, of course. Correctly or not, the club genuinely believes that success is more likely with him than without: both directly, as a result of his performances, and indirectly, thanks to the boost to the brand that his presence would provide.

But that does not mean the romantic impulse is not genuine. Barcelona has come to see Messi as a platonic ideal of its principles, the ones he was reared in from his days as a shy, homesick teenager at La Masia. Through its own colossal mismanagement, the club to which he devoted his career was not able to give Messi the goodbye it wanted or he deserved. It feels a duty to right the wrong.

It would be naive, though, to believe that is the only motivation. Barcelona’s apparent fixation on the return of its king is powered by a swirl of emotions. Affection might be one of them, but so too is nostalgia, in its purest sense, an attachment not to who Messi is but to what he represents.

So much of what Barcelona has done in recent years has been inspired by a refusal to acknowledge the ticking of the clock, the changing of the seasons.

The pursuit of the European Super League, the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as coach, the mortgaging of its own future for immediate glory – this is the desperate, thrashing reflex of a club that assumed its primacy was the natural order of things, and does not understand why the world has been allowed to change. Bringing back Messi would offer the opioid comfort of a step back in time.

And then, rather more tangibly, there is political necessity, the projection of power. Barcelona is not owned by an individual; it is a members’ organisation, one that functions, at least in theory, as a democracy. Joan Laporta, club president, will soon have to seek another mandate from the team’s 143,000 socios.

Currently, he would have to stand for reelection as the president who lost Messi. He would much prefer, one would think, to be able to claim to be the man who returned the 35-year-old Argentinian talisman to where he belonged.

Barcelona’s love for Messi is deep and it is sincere. But its need for him – as a symbol of power, as a reminder of what it once was, as a source of quick and easy dopamine, as a way of drawing the eye away from what it would rather you did not see – is greater still.

He has four choices in front of him. They are, at heart, all the same. Barcelona wants to use him to clean its image just as surely as PSG wants to use him to prove its primacy and Al Hilal wants to use him to burnish a nation’s reputation and Inter Miami wants to use him to grow a league. There is no romance at the heart of any of them, none at all. It is business, just business and nothing more. NYTIMES