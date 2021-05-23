The best but most unsparing teacher in sport: Losing

SINGAPORE - On a sporting scoreboard is listed the unarguable truth of life. Which is why when her 100m breaststroke is over at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, Theresa Goh doesn't want to turn around and look at it, doesn't want to register the result of her nervous swim in an event she was one of the favourites to win.

"I was dreading turning around. I thought maybe if I don't look, the universe will change and I will win a medal. But I knew deep down the swim was not what I wanted and I didn't want to turn and confirm it."