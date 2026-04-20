The Aussie with flying feet: Gout Gout is 18 and seriously fast

If you had to weigh the greatest labels of sport, you might say “Wimbledon champion” owns a historic heft and “heavyweight boxing champion” has a menacing eminence and yet none has the enduring cool of “fastest human on the planet”.

This isn’t three hours of tennis or 12 rounds of fisticuffs, just a gunshot at one end and a camera which takes 40,000 digital images per second at the other. In between life is lived at a blur across 100m or 200m.

The entire planet runs but only a few fly. The latest is a precocious, tall teenager with a name, Gout Gout, that his father insists is incorrectly spelt. In their journey from the South Sudan to Australia somehow the name Guot got changed to Gout. In a way it doesn’t matter because when he finishes races this is what the letters truly spell.

F-A-S-T.

In April, Gout ran 19.67 at the Australian Athletics Championships which qualifies as whoa-what-the-hell level of fast. Because Gout, one of seven siblings, is only 18. Because this is an Under-20 world record and the 16th-fastest time ever. Because it’s faster than what Usain Bolt ran at the same age. Because The Melbourne Age newspaper notes that in the second 100m, Gout’s 9.24 is faster than Bolt’s 9.27 when he set his world record of 19.19.

Gout is yet to break 10 seconds in the 100m and it’s said he’s a slow starter. Which is an ironic label for a kid who was the fastest 16-year-old in 200m history. Yup, that was faster than Bolt, too, but let’s tread very gently with those comparisons. One is only a student of speed, the other the offspring of Hermes.

Yet Gout – alongside Australians Lachlan Kennedy (9.96 for 100m this season) and Aidan Murphy (19.88 in the 200m) – has charmed his nation, which for all its swimming history, rugby and cricket heroics, F1 and MotoGP titles, has an oddly average record in sprinting. To be precise, the men have been slow. Australian women won two 100m Olympic golds and two in the 200m, but gold has eluded the gents. Their best was 200m silver in 1968, but it came with an unforgettable tale.

Peter Norman had speed, but better still he had character. When Tommie Smith, Olympic gold in Mexico, and John Carlos, bronze, delivered their historic black power salute against racial injustice on the podium, Norman joined them in spirit by wearing an Olympic Project for Human Rights Badge.

In 2006, when Norman died, the Americans flew to Melbourne for the funeral and Carlos said, “think about the greatness of the man who said I stand with you – I don’t stand before you, I don’t stand behind you, but I’ll stand with you”.

Norman’s 200m Australian record stood for 56 years before a 16-year-old broke it. Gout, of course. Gout is breaking everything, including the lazy stereotype that runners with an African heritage are only languid long-distance lopers.

Gout evidently has a short attention span and a fast man’s predilection for flamboyance. At the recent Australian Junior Championships, he won the 100m while waving to the crowd before the finish, an act of Bolt-ish audacity. “The more of a show there is,” he said, “the more people are going to come and watch. The more people, the more pressure there is. The more pressure, the faster you run. I love putting on a show.”

Yet this is style embroidered with modesty. “He’s really humble,” says writer Michael Gleeson, who has reported extensively on Gout for The Age, “despite the fact that he’s a showman on the track. He’s very polite, speaks well, is very confident, is sure of his ability and is very quick to have a laugh.”

The clock is a mean opponent and going fast is a gradual business. If Olympic gold is Gout’s dream, then it is 2032 in Brisbane where he will chase it. Till then this will be a bandwagon which promises to get overcrowded. In late 2024, he had 38,000 Instagram followers, now he was over 241,000. As Gleeson noted: “I write on footy (Australian Rules) 80 per cent of the time, yet seven of my top-10 stories have been on Gout. The appetite is insatiable.”

Running sometimes leaves indelible footprints. In 2005, San Jose State University built a monument named the Victory Salute which depicts Smith and Carlos on a podium with their hands raised in protest. The second step of the podium, on Norman’s request, was left empty for anyone who supported the movement. On it a plaque, in part, reads: “Take a Stand”.

Gout is not trying to make any statement, just a boy in love with speed, and yet his flying feet tell their own lovely tale. Australia is in the midst of a debate over immigrants which isn’t always pretty. Yet here is this child of immigrants, the grinning face of a modern Australia, dancing down a lane and trying to take his nation where it has never been before.