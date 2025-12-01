Straitstimes.com header logo

The age of optimism: A young Gavin Lee is a good gamble

Coaching is a lonely job but Gavin Lee, only 35, is thrilled to lead the Lions.

Coaching is a lonely job but Gavin Lee, only 35, is thrilled to lead the Lions.

PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Rohit Brijnath

  • Ken Dryden's book, "The Game," highlights the importance of a coach understanding what motivates a team to win, applicable across all sports.
  • Gavin Lee's appointment as Singapore's football coach, at 35, challenges traditional Asian views on age and wisdom in coaching roles.
  • Lee's calm demeanour and emphasis on discipline are crucial for the Lions' success, fostering commitment and overcoming physical limitations.

Over 20 years ago Sports Illustrated magazine made an entertaining, American-centric list of the Top 100 Sports Books Of All Time. At No. 9, hidden among tomes on baseball and boxing, was The Game. It’s on ice hockey, a game foreign to us summer folk, and yet all sports, whether played on a rink or a grass field, speak a common language.

Written by legendary goalkeeper Ken Dryden, The Game is literate and insightful and includes a fascinating paragraph on his Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman.

