The Africa House is building towards a win

Race 1 (1,160m)

(7) INDECENT OBSESSION attracted some betting support when finishing third on debut behind (6) ELUSIVE DRAGON over 1,000m, though that rival did have the advantage of an introductory outing and the former could improve sufficiently to turn the tables.

A bigger threat will likely come from newcomers (5) TIMELESS and (3) MOETHEMONEYMAN, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Well-bred (4) ROYAL TIARA justified strong betting support when finishing third on debut against winners. She would’ve come on with the benefit of that experience and, with any improvement, could prove too good for these maiden rivals.

(5) SABALENKA was a beaten short-priced favourite last time but that was in open company and she will be more competitive against her contemporaries.

(6) STORM AVALANCHE and (2) PISTA RESISTANCE made encouraging debuts and should improve to make their presence felt.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) MOANA confirmed the promise of her debut second by going one better in a winners’ race last time over 1,400m. It could pay to follow her progress over this extended trip.

(7) SNAP YOUR FINGERS gets 3kg from that rival and, on pedigree, should also enjoy the step-up to 1,600m after an encouraging debut over shorter.

(3) WHAT A WARRIOR and (1) DEAR DOC also have the form and experience to be competitive.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) WINDS OF GRACE deserves to get her head in front again after four consecutive seconds.

Class-dropper (3) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT and hard-knocker (8) MOCHA FRAPPE are competitive at this level off their current marks, as is (1) WAR REPORTER, who made a pleasing comeback run in a similar contest.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Cases can be made for most of these, though none appeal more than (2) GOLDEN WARRIOR, who represents value in these calmer waters off a career-low mark.

(8) WORLD OF ROYALTY is a maturing 3yo gelding with scope for improvement and could get into the picture, too.

Older hard-knocker (9) DECEPTION PASS has the means to play a leading role, as does veteran (13) ARUMUGAM off current ratings.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(8) THE AFRICA HOUSE was a close-up third off a higher mark in a similar contest two starts back and proved that was no fluke with a good fourth in a strong handicap last time. A repeat of either performance could suffice.

Hat-trick seeking (9) PAUL REVERE was successful at this level in his penultimate start and remains competitive under a penalty.

(1) KAMENSKY and (11) A BIT OF CLASS return from respective absences but are weighted to be competitive.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(10) LEAD THE CHARGE is better than his last start over 1,000m suggests and will appreciate this slight step up in trip. He finished ahead of (7) VIBE SA in his previous start and is weighted to get the better of that rival again.

Promising 3yo (11) QUICKFREEZE has shown enough to make his presence felt after a short freshen-up.

(12) AFRICAN PRINCE is also competitive on current form.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(3) DANTE’S BOND is closely matched on that form and should turn the tables on the revised weight terms.

(1) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA sprang a 33-1 surprise when winning a similar contest last time but a three-point penalty and top-weight 61.5kg makes this a tougher assignment.

Last-start maiden winner (6) SOSORU could have a role to play on handicap debut.

(2) TURBO POWER should be in the mix.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(2) MRS STORMIATRIX was a dominant winner on handicap debut last time and could improve sufficiently to complete the hat-trick.

(1) BLINDFIRE has a bit to find on that form but should get closer on better weight terms.

(13) ANGEL’S OASIS is 5.5kg better off with last-start conqueror Blindfire, so should be competitive too.

(4) TEMPRANILLO could get into the picture, too.