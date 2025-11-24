For subscribers
In the Driver’s Seat
Thanks to a micrometer, a macro shift is on the cards as Max Verstappen’s F1 comeback gathers pace


If there was anyone in the paddock in Las Vegas on Nov 22 who could truly appreciate the impact of a good old Hollywood movie ending, it was surely Jerry Bruckheimer, who brought us F1: The Movie.
But even he might have questioned the credibility of what happened not long after Max Verstappen appeared to have led Lando Norris, George Russell and Oscar Piastri home.