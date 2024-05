When Max Verstappen burst into the lead and began pulling away from Lando Norris’ McLaren at the start of the Emilia Romagna GP – what we used to call the San Marino GP many years ago – I admit my heart sank.

I had hoped for another battle between Verstappen and his latest challenger Norris and was already super-disappointed when Oscar Piastri, the star of qualifying, had been dropped three places from second on the grid.