‘Thank you for flying our flag high’: President Tharman, PM Lee pay tribute to Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE – Following Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling’s retirement announcement on April 2, tributes have poured in from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Singapore’s political leaders, who congratulated him on a successful career and thanked him for his contributions.

President Tharman said in a social media post: “Few dream of making it to the Olympics. Even fewer can dream of winning a gold and breaking the Olympics record, like Joseph Schooling did. But what Joseph did was show us what it means to have the hunger to excel. To go beyond what others think we are capable of. And to make our own dreams, big or small, come true.

“Thank you, Jo. Thanks to your parents, May and the late Colin Schooling. And thanks to those who coached Jo from his earliest days. Including Vincent Poon, who first taught him to swim... and to be fearless against the bigger boys. You raised us all.”