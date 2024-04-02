‘Thank you for flying our flag high’: President Tharman, PM Lee pay tribute to Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE – Following Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling’s retirement announcement on April 2, tributes have poured in from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Singapore’s political leaders, who congratulated him on a successful career and thanked him for his contributions.
President Tharman said in a social media post: “Few dream of making it to the Olympics. Even fewer can dream of winning a gold and breaking the Olympics record, like Joseph Schooling did. But what Joseph did was show us what it means to have the hunger to excel. To go beyond what others think we are capable of. And to make our own dreams, big or small, come true.
“Thank you, Jo. Thanks to your parents, May and the late Colin Schooling. And thanks to those who coached Jo from his earliest days. Including Vincent Poon, who first taught him to swim... and to be fearless against the bigger boys. You raised us all.”
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong commented on Schooling’s Facebook post announcing his retirement, saying: “Thank you for flying our flag high. All the best for your next chapter!”
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote on social media: “Joseph has shown us that it is possible to pursue a different pathway, one based on our own purpose and interests, take pride in it, and excel at the highest levels. Joseph gave it his all, and went all the way. He made the impossible possible and became our first Olympic champion.”
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, also added on social media: “He has given us an experience we have never had – pride, honour and glory on the world sporting stage with the pinnacle of an Olympic gold, inspiring generations who follow him to aim for the same heady heights and believing in themselves.”
Noting that Tokyo 2020 “did not go as well” for Schooling after he finished last in his heat, Tong said he sat with the swimmer after the race, adding: “What struck me about him was how he took it all on, no excuses, and faced up to his failure. That is also a mark of a true champion.”
Singaporeans have also taken to social media to share their gratitude for the swimmer’s contributions to the country.
As at 2.30pm, Schooling’s post on Facebook garnered more than 400 comments and about 280 shares, while his Instagram post had more than 23,000 likes.
On Facebook, A. Thiyaga Raju thanked Schooling for putting Singapore on the world map, and said: “Enjoy a well-earned break from competitive swimming... your winning of Singapore’s one and only Olympic gold medal has left us eternally thankful and indebted.”
Another Facebook user, Antony Lou, said: “Thank you for giving the nation that one magical moment where almost all Singaporean(s)... witnessed history.
“Thank you for uniting the nation and allowing me to witness a Singaporean winning an Olympic gold medal in my lifetime, in fulfilling my dream, too, besides yours.
“All the best to your next chapter in life and endeavour.”
Earlier, Schooling told The Straits Times in an interview that taking the next step in his career is “both scary and exciting”.
The 28-year-old will now focus on his work in the venture capital space in “health and wellness, tech, and sustainability” with two partners, and his swim school, while enjoying other pursuits such as golf.