Thailand’s Prima Tammaraks leads Singapore Ladies Masters after rain suspends second round

SINGAPORE – Prima Thammaraks’ reward for shooting a five-under 67 at the Singapore Ladies Masters on Friday was not just first place on the leaderboard, but also the luxury of sleeping in on Saturday.

As she eyes her first China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) title in six years, Prima will welcome the chance to stay in bed. After all, ample rest was pivotal to the Thai’s blistering second round at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The 31-year-old, who slept more than 20 hours across Wednesday and Thursday night to try to recover from an illness, said: “This morning I felt very rested.

“I hit more fairways today, gave myself a lot more opportunities and my putter was working really nicely, so that was good.”

The world No. 895 attributed her performance on Friday to her putting as she mixed eight birdies with three bogeys.

She said: “I was feeling very confident on the green. So I gave myself very good opportunities and was able to make putts because my putter was working, so that was key. I made a few birdies, but I also made a few bogeys like a few sloppy ones. So it’s going to be a bit of adjustment to the tee shots and trying to hit even more fairways tomorrow.”

She almost withdrew an hour before the US$100,000 (S$135,200) tournament began on Thursday as she felt unwell, but now sits on six-under 138 with the clubhouse lead.

Prima, who completed her morning round before inclement weather in the afternoon forced organisers to suspend play, is one shot clear ahead of Chinese Taipei’s Chang Tzu-yi (70), while her compatriot Pakin Kawinpakorn and overnight leader Sui Xiang from China are also at five under before the heavy rain came.

Malaysian Genevieve Ling (68) and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (72) of Thailand are a further stroke back on 140. China’s Ji Yuai is also four under with eight holes remaining.

Fifth-eight players will return to the course early on Saturday morning to finish their second rounds, while Prima will certainly use the later tee time to recharge.

She can also count on the support from familiar faces. Her parents Supoj and Piriyapom, who flew over from Thailand, have been following her throughout the tournament, filming and photographing their daughter. It is the first time in about five years that they have jumped onto a plane to watch her compete.

While she joked that the real reason they were here was for some Singaporean cuisine, Prima added: “When I was sick the first night that was not pretty, so I’m glad they got to see some good shots to make up for that.

“I usually play in the United States, so it’s hard for them to travel that far.

“It’s nice to have them around. I really enjoy having them on the course with me.”