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Thai women’s volleyball team qualifies for Olympics for 1st time after Asian final win over China

BANGKOK – Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team made history after defeating hosts China 3-2 in the final of the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Asian Championship, successfully defending their continental title and securing their first-ever place at the Olympic Games.

The five-set victory earned Thailand direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, marking the first time the women’s national volleyball team will compete on the Olympic stage.

Thailand made an impressive start to the final, carrying their confidence from the previous round into a strong opening set. Solid defence combined with an effective attack allowed them to control the contest and take the first set 25-20.

China responded emphatically in the second. Thailand began to struggle with their serve reception, while the hosts found greater consistency in both attack and defence. China dominated the set 25-11 to level the match at 1-1.

Thailand regrouped in the third and produced a much tighter contest, taking the lead at stages during the middle and latter part of the set. China, however, raised their level at the decisive moments and overturned the deficit to win 25-23, moving 2-1 ahead.

Needing the fourth set to keep the match alive, Thailand responded strongly. Their attacking rhythm returned, while improved defence created opportunities to dictate play. A 25-18 victory levelled the match at 2-2 and forced a deciding fifth set.

The two teams remained locked in a tense battle in the decider amid strong support for the hosts. Thailand maintained their composure under pressure and won the decisive points to close out the set 15-10, completing a 3-2 victory.

The result secured another Asian championship for Thailand and, more significantly, delivered direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

After generations of Thai players pursued the Olympic dream, Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will now compete at the Games for the first time in its history. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK