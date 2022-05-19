Thai sensation Puripol completes hat-trick

Teen speed demon Puripol Boonson capped his maiden SEA Games with a sprint hat-trick yesterday to etch his name in history alongside Thai greats from decades past.

Puripol, who turned 16 only in January, won the 100m final in 10.44sec. Compatriot Soraoat Dapbang took the silver in 10.55sec, while Singapore's Games debutant Marc Louis was third in 10.56sec.

On Saturday, Puripol won the 200m in a Games record of 20.37sec and two days later helped the 4x100m relay team win in another Games mark of 38.58sec.

A strong headwind, however, played a part in denying him a third meet record.

Nevertheless, his triumph puts him in the pantheon of Thai triple sprint champions, alongside the likes of Anat Ratanapol (1971, '73 and '75), Suchart Chairsuvaparb ('79), Reanchai Seehawong ('95, '99 and '01) and Jirapong Meenapra ('13).

"Before the competition I was under a lot of pressure... but I made it and I'm very glad," he told reporters, according to Agence France-Presse.

"My target for this year is that I will try to... break my own record."

For Louis, the bronze was a satisfying end to his first SEA Games.

The 19-year-old made the local athletics scene sit up and take notice with a blistering 10.39sec effort last December, which was the third-best time by any Singaporean and just 0.02sec off the national mark set by U.K. Shyam in 2001.

It stirred talk of whether Louis could set a national record in Hanoi, and win a gold that has eluded the Republic since C. Kunalan's win at the 1969 Games.

"Before I started, I was praying for the wind to go away," said Louis with a smirk. "And out of the blocks I was leading, so I was telling myself not to panic.

"After I crossed the line, I wasn't sure I got it (a medal) but... (now) I feel relieved.

"I think I could have run a better race but I'm happy with the result."