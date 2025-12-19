Thai former Olympic boxing champ Manus Boonjumnong arrested for fraud

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK - Thai former Olympic gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong was arrested on Dec 19 for fraud after failing to appear in court for sentencing.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Fraud Division following two arrest warrants issued by the Don Mueang District Court, accusing Manus of defrauding victims in 2021.

The case began when a victim filed a complaint, claiming that Manus had tricked them into purchasing a lottery ticket quota for 2 million baht (S$82,000).

Manus falsely claimed that the quota came from a senior associate, but the victim never received the tickets as promised. When the victim tried to get their money back, they were met with evasive responses.

Manus had been released on bail but failed to show up for his court hearings.

The court sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison for the first case, and 1 year and 3 months for the second case, totalling 2 years and 9 months.

Following the arrest, he was taken to the Don Mueang Court before being transferred to the Bangkok Special Prison.

During his transfer to the court, Manus joked, “Today’s the SEA Games boxing championship for 12 categories. I didn’t think I’d get arrested today. I’ll miss cheering for boxing.”

Manus is a historic figure in Thai sports, being the first and only Thai boxer to win two Olympic medals.

His accomplishments include winning a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics in Greece, and a silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in China.

In addition to his Olympic success, Manus has earned a gold medal at the Asian Games and two gold medals at the SEA Games, solidifying his place as one of Thailand’s most decorated athletes. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK