Texas Rangers blank Arizona Diamondbacks to win baseball franchise’s first World Series

LOS ANGELES – Delivering a historic title with an unbeaten road play-off run, the Texas Rangers captured the first World Series in their 63-year history on Wednesday by defeating Arizona 5-0.

Marcus Semien’s two-run home run, a run-scoring Mitch Garver single and a pivotal ninth-inning Diamondbacks error produced the runs that enabled Texas to win Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven championship final 4-1.

“It’s just emotional,” Semien said. “Everything I have ever worked for is for this moment.”

The Rangers went undefeated in 11 post-season contests away from their suburban Dallas home ballpark, capped by sweeping three games in Phoenix over the Diamondbacks.

“It’s such a treat,” the Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe said. “We really did a great job of finishing here on the road. Maybe we struggled at home but we’ve got a special group.”

The Rangers, who began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before relocating to Texas in 1972, had reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing first to San Francisco and then St. Louis.

“That’s one of the coolest feelings of my life,” Texas slugger Jonah Heim said. “It’s what your work your whole life for. We accomplished our goals. I’m so proud of this team.”

The D-backs suffered their first World Series defeat, having won the 2001 crown in their only previous appearance.

“This is painful. This is just plain painful. And I can’t quite move past that right now. But I will,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

“The reason why it hurts so bad is because we care so much.”

Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen kept Texas hitless through six innings, the 28-year-old US right-hander baffling the same batters who blasted out 11 runs the night before.

“He had his good stuff working,” Lowe said. “But we finally got to him.”

The Rangers pounced in the top of the seventh with three consecutive hits as Corey Seager singled to left field, reached third base on Evan Carter’s double and scored the first run on Garver’s single up the middle.

“It was kind of a crazy game. We got no-hit until the sixth,” Semien said. “But we came through. Once Corey got the first hit, everybody kind of woke up.”