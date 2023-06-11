Teofimo Lopez downs previously unbeaten Josh Taylor to win light-welterweight title

NEW YORK – American Teofimo Lopez defeated Britain’s previously unbeaten Josh Taylor by unanimous decision on Saturday to capture the World Boxing Organization light-welterweight title.

Judges handed the 25-year-old Brooklyn fighter the victory by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111 at the Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Lopez improved to 19-1, while dropping the 32-year-old Scottish southpaw, the former undisputed world champion in the division, to the same record.

Lopez, a former world lightweight champion, became a two-division world champion with the 140-pound crown.

“I’m so thankful. It has been a long time coming. We just beat the number one guy, former undisputed world champion. It was about doing what I needed to do,” Lopez said.

He also apologized to Taylor for saying in the run-up to the fight that he wanted to kill the Scotsman.

“He’s a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters. You’ve got to counter a counter puncher,” Lopez said.

Taylor has been the undisputed world light-welterweight champion after a controversial split-decision victory over England’s Jack Catterall.

He dropped three of his titles to pursue a rematch with Catterall but Taylor suffered a foot injury that scrapped the planned bout.

That created a 16-month layoff ahead of the Lopez fight but Taylor said that was not a factor.

“The layoff had nothing to do with it,” Taylor said.

“I’ve got no excuses. He was better on the night. Wasn’t my best. I thought it was a close fight. I know I can beat him.”