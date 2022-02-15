Teo and teammates on fire in Jakarta

Singaporean shooter Teo Shun Xie added a fourth gold medal to Singapore's tally at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Jakarta yesterday, with teenager Marat Veloso winning a bronze on his international debut in the men's 50m rifle three positions.

Teo, 33, won the women's 25m pistol event by beating Indonesia's Talitha Judith Almira 16-14 in the gold-medal match. She had needed a strong comeback in the medal match to reach the final. After hitting the target only three times out of 10 in the first two frames, she went on a hot streak in the next three frames, missing only one shot out of 15.

She eventually topped that round with a score of 17, four ahead of Almira, ousting the 2019 SEA Games 10m air pistol gold and silver medallists - Thailand's Natsara Champalat and Malaysia's Bibiana Ng respectively.

This is Teo's second gold after being part of the team who won the women's air pistol team event on Saturday, when Singapore also clinched two other golds in the men's and women's air rifle team.

The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) said yesterday: "This has been a successful event for Singapore thus far. This competition has given our team invaluable experience in the new finals format.

"The point of going to the competition was to start competing internationally again after a two-year absence. It has been a great start to the season for us."

Teo and her teammates will be competing in the women's 25m pistol team event today and their target is to win another gold, said the association.

The shooters will not compete in the mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol event on the final day of competition on Thursday as they are slated to return to Singapore by the same day to prepare for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo that will begin on Feb 26.

Ahead of three major competitions this year - the SEA Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, the SSA said the shooters' performance in Jakarta "has been a good start and a good experience", adding that "there is definitely room for improvement and we should not be complacent".

Yesterday's action at the Senayan Shooting Range also saw Veloso winning a bronze in the men's 50m rifle three positions with 37.5 points in the medal match, just three behind Napis Tortungpanich of Thailand. Indonesia's Fathur Gustafian eventually defeated Napis 17-13 in the gold-medal match.

The 19-year-old said: "It feels great to clinch a bronze at my first international competition for the men's 50m rifle three positions.

"This competition has definitely helped me gain much needed experience for the future."

His older sister Martina and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jasmine Ser were joint-third and eighth out of 14 competitors in the women's 50m rifle three positions qualifying round with scores of 579 and 573 respectively.

Both shooters will compete in today's final stage.

Hosts Indonesia are currently top of the medal table with four golds, six silvers and a bronze, with Singapore (4-2-6) and Thailand (2-2-3) ranked second and third respectively.