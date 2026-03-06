March 7 Newmarket Handicap form analysis
Tentyris will be hard to beat
1 Baraqiel
Finished 1.6L fourth to Tentyris in the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Feb 14. Will be competitive again at good odds in tough race.
2 Tentyris
Exciting three-year-old colt on the verge of super stardom, after claiming Group 1 victories at past two, including first-up Lightning Stakes (1,000m). Will lump plenty of weight but has outstanding straight form.
3 War Machine
Has had two Flemington jump-outs since finishing 3.5L third in Group 2 1,200m at Pakenham when started favourite on Jan 23. This is a tougher assignment.
4 Angel Capital
Leading hope for the powerful Chris Waller stable. Finished sixth, 2.02L from Hong Kong superstar Ka Ying Rising in 2025’s Group 1 The Everest (1,200m). Met with no luck when resuming in Group 2 1,200m on Feb 14. Can fill a place.
5 Sepals
Resumes after having a solid spring campaign which netted a Group 1 1,400m win. Has had three jump-outs to prepare for this, but all of his five wins have been at 1,400m.
6 Caballus
Has a win and third at the track and distance which puts him in the firing line. Was second to Joliestar in last start after leading in Group 2 1,200m. Worth some consideration.
7 Benedetta
Had no luck in the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m) when finishing 1.5L third at big odds. Also finished third in the Lightning in 2025 and 10th in the Newmarket Handicap. Creates interest.
8 De Bergerac
Had no luck in Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1,100m) when held up over the latter stages of the race to finish 7.07L 12th of 13. Is a 1,200m winner here in much lower grade. Too much improvement required for him to stake a claim.
9 Disneck
Won the Group 3 Standish at the track and distance first-up on Jan 10. Then pulled up lame in a Group 3 1,200m at Rosehill on Jan 31 when he beat one home in race not run to suit. Has ability but this is not any easier.
10 Gallant Son
Massive leap in grade when 3.25L third at last start in the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1,100m) on Feb 21. Has won a lower grade 1,000m race here. Could give cheek.
11 Geegees Mistruth
Reared and walked out of the barriers in the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate (1,100m). Has since trialled okay and, while she has ability, this is a tough task.
12 Sghirripa
This is just too tough. Has not raced at this level for a long time. Will need to find quick improvement after last-start eighth of 11 at Morphettville over 1,200m.
13 My Gladiola
Only found Tentyris better in the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m) when beaten 0.75L. Runner-up to Tentyris twice in past three starts. Will need luck to turn it around.
14 Wodeton
Resumed with solid 2.93L third in Group 3 1,200m at Randwick on Feb 7 behind champion filly Tempted. Has plenty of minor placings but only one win from 10 starts. Could fill a place.
15 Pallaton
Is a Group 3 winner at Caulfield over 1,200m on Feb 21. While lightly raced and talented, unlikely to trouble the top few. HKJC