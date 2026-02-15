Tentyris electric in Group 1 Lightning Stakes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Tentyris (Damian Lane) landing the Group 1 Lightning Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Feb 14.

– Tentyris has stamped himself as Australia’s newest sprint star after storming home for an eye-catching last-to-first victory in the A$1 million (S$892,000) Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Flemington on Feb 14.

After putting paid to his rivals in the 2025 Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) at his last start on Nov 1, the Street Boss three-year-old colt trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman has made it back-to-back Group 1 wins with another explosive display against proven weight-for-age performers in the 1,000m sprint feature.

Sam Freedman said his father Anthony, who was once part of the all-conquering “FBI” – Freedman Brothers Incorporated – left him in no doubt about the type of horse they were dealing with.

“He has been in the game for so long and he said to me at the end of the spring campaign that this might be the best horse you ever train,” said Sam.

“(I said) I thought you might be suggesting you trained one better back in the 1990s and 2000s – there was a bit of cheek there, they had Mahogany and Schillaci – but he’s (Tentyris) building his own record that will hopefully be right up there with some of the best.”

Tentyris (Damian Lane, $11) burst home from last in the small field of eight to again relegate the John McArdle-trained three-year-old filly My Gladiola (Jamie Mott) to second in what was a repeat of the Coolmore Stud Stakes quinella.

The daughter of I Am Invincible cut the Coolmore margin of 2¼ lengths to ¾ length in the Lightning Stakes, while the Ciaron Maher-trained Benedetta (Jamie Melham) finished the same margin away in third.

Tentyris is now the even-money favourite for the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) at Flemington on March 7.

While Freedman said that was their preferred next start, his appearance would be weight dependent.

“I would love to come to the Newmarket if he was not heavily penalised for the victory. It’s not easy for a three-year-old to carry a big weight like that,” he said.

“We’ll have to have a chat about where he goes, but I can assure you it’s a very good problem to have.”

Lane, who rode Tentyris to second in the 2025 Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m), reclaimed the ride at Tentyris’s eighth start as he replaced the injured Mark Zahra.

The Hall of Fame jockey described the five-time winner as an incredible talent.

“We just only had the one play with him with how he steps out of the barriers – it was just a risk whether the 1,000m was going to be too short (but) it certainly wasn’t,” said Lane.

“Mid-race, I had to ask him to pick up the bridle and when he did, he really joined in well and as that had become his trademark – that last bit of his race was outstanding.”

The Lightning Stakes victory was part of a quartet of wins for Lane.

He also won the Group 3 C S Hayes Stakes (1,400m) aboard the three-year-old Sixties ($9) and recorded Listed wins aboard Hard Kick in the opener and Sass Appeal ($9) in the Desirable Stakes (1,400m).

“It’s a good time to be coming right,” said Lane.

“There’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes. I have to thank my family, (wife) Bonnie and (son) Charlie, they’re a big support at home.

“My manager Dean Hawkes, he does a good job of organising rides and the rest of it comes down to grafting really, working hard to find the opportunities to be in the right spot at the right time.”

Trained by Sydney premier trainer Chris Waller, Sixties proved a class above his rivals at his second Group victory, overcoming sitting three-wide without cover throughout to make it back-to-back wins following his first-up success in the Precise Air Handicap (1,200m) at Rosehill Gardens on Jan 31.

Despite the wide run, the son of Flying Artie had 1¼ lengths to spare over Asakura (Dean Yendall) at the line with Beyond Question (Harry Coffey) another 1½ lengths back in third.

Sixties, is now the 5-2 second favourite behind Observer (at odds of 3-2) in betting on the Australian Guineas, a 1,600m Group 1 event at Flemington on Feb 28.

Lane suggested he would be surprised if Sixties did not measure up given many of the C S Hayes Stakes field is also heading that way.

“He had lengths on them (today), full credit to him. He’s a lovely animal,” he said. RACING AND SPORTS