Tenpenny could make a few rich in Race 4

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) DIGBY ran third to William’s Woman at Durbanville on Oct 25. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride. He will be very hard to beat.

(9) WORLD CHAMPION was gelded on Oct 7. He ran fourth to Caribbean Gold on Oct 5. On his best form, he will be competitive.

(7) MR MOUSTACHE finished five lengths behind William’s Woman on Oct 25. If he has improved further back at home, he could sneak into the places.

(4) TRAILFINDER is well-bred, watch him closely.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) DIOGENES had absolutely no luck in running on Nov 10 when just over six lengths behind Boundless Love at Kenilworth. He will run a big race from a neat draw.

(7) IN A TIMELY MANNER stayed on well for third to Marcus Aurelius first-up. There should be a lot of improvement to come. With some luck from a tricky draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(8) IGNITE THE FIRE quickened up smartly to win a good race at Durbanville on Oct 29. He will be charging at them late.

(3) SESAME never runs a bad race. She was fourth in her last start behind Boundless Love on Nov 10.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(4) SOMMERSTERN ran a great race behind Clark Griswold in his last start at Kenilworth. Will love the step-up in trip to 1,500m. From a good draw, he will be hard to beat.

(8) PRAIRIE DAWN stayed on well for third to Umzingeli Wenyathi on Nov 10. He will be running on strongly.

(1) BLUE STEEL is much better than his last run behind Smarten Up on Oct 18. Should bounce back to his best form from a neat draw.

(5) LARKING ABOUT has been well tried in the maiden ranks. She could sneak into the minors at best.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(8) TENPENNY quickened up in devastating fashion to win well at Durbanville on Oct 25. Even though he is drawn wide, he will be storming home late.

(9) MAJOR MASTER was forced to race on the speed last start on Nov 10, was then one-paced behind Chasingtherainbow. He could surprise them all.

(2) LA PULGA was low-flying late for third behind Powerandtheglory on Oct 29, even if it was on the short side. With natural improvement, he could be a serious factor in the finish.

(1) HANDSOME PRINCE ran his socks off behind Gimmie Rules at Kenilworth on Nov 15. He will run another big race from a good draw.

Race 5 (2,200m)

(8) MASTER OF PARIS stayed on well for second to Ahead Of The Facts in the Listed Woolavington Stakes at Kenilworth last start on Nov 8. Despite a big weight, he will try hard again.

(4) JOSHUA will love this trip of 2,200m. He ran a game race behind Coco’s Hero on Nov 16. If he gets away cheaply in front, he will run a big race.

(2) BEAUTIFUL SIDE ran an eye-catching third to Lavender Bay on Nov 15. Steps up in trip, has no weight on her back.

(7) TOTHEMOONANDBACK only ran a fair race behind Wehaveasituation on Nov 19. Has dropped even further in the ratings. Fourie on, watch him closely.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) BOUNDLESS LOVE showed tremendous heart to win a good race at Kenilworth on Nov 10. If he begins well and he gets to the front again, he will be hard to peg back.

(9) GIVETHATMANABELLS got caught late when running a superb race behind Marcus Aurelius on Nov 10, but has drawn wide this time. If he can get himself into a good position, he will be right there at the finish.

(5) DEVIL A SAINT has dropped even further in the ratings. From a neat draw, he could be the surprise package at a decent price.

(8) ISCHYRO was given a bad ride from a bad draw at Kenilworth on Nov 10. He is much better than that performance. Watch him closely.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) TRUE HORIZON ran second to Match That at Kenilworth on Nov 10. With no weight on her back, she will take some beating.

(7) LOVERS LANE was drawn wide but stayed on well for second to Dawn’s Early Light last time. He can definitely win a race like this.

(4) FORT RED could be the value play in this tricky race. May be hard to peg back if left alone in front.

(8) BLACK PATH stormed home for third to Palace Gift on Nov 15. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be competitive.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) ALL ABOUT AL ran a top third to Demanding Dave at Kenilworth on Nov 15 last time. Go close.

(9) BILLY COOL has run three good races in succession and has dropped further in the ratings. If things work out for him, he will be very competitive.

(6) GOLD GIBOSKI has been rested and gelded. He won his maiden in style on Sept 22. Blinkers stay on, and he drops in trip to 1,000m.

(3) FOLLOW YOUR HEART has been rested for 91 days. He was well beaten at Durbanville on Sept 3. Can bounce back to form.