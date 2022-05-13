Zverev, Tsitsipas on semi-final collision course

ROME • Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas made it through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open yesterday, increasing the prospect of a last-four clash between the pair.

World No. 3 Zverev saw off Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the early match on Centre Court at the Foro Italico to set up a last-eight clash with Cristian Garin of Chile.

The German was unruffled in his victory over de Minaur as he looks to bounce back after his trouncing by Spanish teenage phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid final last Sunday.

Zverev had complained about always playing late into the night in Spain but he has been allocated two morning matches in the Italian capital, which suits him better.

"I prefer to play at 11am rather than 1am. I think every player would say that. Something in between would also be nice, I think," the Tokyo Games gold medallist said.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, had to work harder for his 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over former Paris Masters winner Karen Khachanov.

The Russian, whose best results have come on hard courts, deservedly took the first set against sluggish world No. 5 Tsitsipas.

The Greek, who is a contender in Rome after winning last month's Monte Carlo Masters, hit back in the second set and once he broke in the second game of the third set, Khachanov's fate was sealed.

In the last eight, last year's French Open finalist will take on local hero Jannik Sinner, the only Italian left in the men's draw after he saw off countryman Fabio Fognini on Wednesday night. Sinner booked his place by beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).

"I think loosening up a little bit and trying to concentrate a bit more on that gave me the win today," Tsitsipas said.

"It hasn't been easy the past two matches, but as long as I find my way, that is what matters the most."

He holds a 12-2 record on clay this year, having also reached the semi-finals in Madrid last week.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek underlined why she will be the one to beat at Roland Garros.

The world No. 1 Pole extended her winning run to a WTA Tour-leading 25 matches after swatting aside two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-1.

Swiatek, who skipped Madrid due to a shoulder injury, has fond memories of Rome as it is where she won her first WTA 1000 crown and the 20-year-old is looking to add to this year's titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

The 2020 French Open champion will face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who is on the comeback trail after two injury-plagued years, in the quarter-finals today.

Andreescu yesterday beat last year's Rome semi-finalist Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4. The Canadian made it to the last 16 in Stuttgart and Madrid, and this is the furthest she has advanced at a WTA 1000 clay-court tournament.

Earlier, Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated American 13th seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to book her last-eight berth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ROME MASTERS

Q-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 5pm