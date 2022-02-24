Zverev sorry for losing his temper

ACAPULCO • Alexander Zverev said he regretted his behaviour and apologised after he was kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, by the ATP for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after his doubles match.

The German, partnering Brazilian Marcelo Melo in doubles on Tuesday, came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani when he repeatedly hammered the umpire's chair with his racket after a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 loss to the British-Finnish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday," he said in a statement yesterday.

"I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love."

After shaking hands with the opponents, the 24-year-old, ranked third in singles, approached the umpire's chair and hit it repeatedly before heading towards his courtside seat, upset over a line call during the match earlier.

He approached the chair a second time and once again hit it while shouting expletives.

The reigning Olympic champion completed a first-round win over American Jenson Brooksby in the Abierto Mexicano tournament at 4.55am local time on Tuesday, the latest-ever finish for a professional tennis match.

Last year's winner, Zverev was scheduled to meet fellow German Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals.

Zverev's angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the men's governing body.

In 2019, after an initial fine of US$113,000 (S$152,000), Australian Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of US$25,000 for "aggravated behaviour" by the ATP following an internal investigation. Last October, the ATP also launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev, by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

In Tuesday's other singles match, Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to get his quest for the world No. 1 ranking off to a winning start.

The world No. 2 is looking to ascend to the top for the first time by displacing Novak Djokovic, who is competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic will be forced to relinquish the crown even if he wins Dubai for a sixth time, provided Medvedev wins in Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return, winning his first tournament match since capturing the Australian Open title last month to reach the second round.

The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated American Dennis Kudla 6-3, 6-2 to extend his winning run to 11-0 this year, matching his best career start to any season in 2014.

Greek world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Serbia's 51st-ranked Laslo Djere 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-4).

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE