Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Ben Shelton of the US on Sept 13.

NEW YORK - Alexander Zverev beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open on Sept 13, expunging the memory of a bitter Flushing Meadows defeat with his second Grand Slam title.

The top-seeded German, who was within two points of the US Open crown in 2020 but fell to Dominic Thiem, added to the maiden major title he claimed at the French Open this year and denied Shelton’s bid to become the first US man in 23 years to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

He denied Shelton’s bid to become the first US man in 23 years to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

The 23-year-old Shelton was one month shy of his first birthday when Andy Roddick hoisted the 2003 US Open trophy in the last major triumph for a US man.

Hopes were high that Shelton could end the drought after his epic five-set quarter-final victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, and a come-from-behind win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

But Zverev’s all-court excellence proved too much for Shelton, despite the support of a star-studded Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd trying to will the American to victory.

With their backing, Shelton surged in the third set, eliminating the errors that Zverev had ruthlessly exploited.

Serving to extend the set, Zverev fell behind 0-40. Shelton fired long on his first set point but on the second Zverev’s forehand volley went wide. Shelton had his first break of the match and they were headed to a fourth set.

Zverev responded immediately, running Shelton ragged through a 24-shot rally until Shelton sailed a backhand wide to drop his serve in the opening game of the fourth set.

Even with a break in hand, Zverev was feeling the tension, from a determined Shelton and the hostile crowd.

At 30-30 in the fourth game, he received a time violation warning as he prepared to serve, but shook it off and won the game with a crisp crosscourt backhand that put him up 3-1.

He rolled home, lifting his arms in triumph after Shelton fired a serve return long on match point and finally receiving his own huge cheer from the crowd. AFP